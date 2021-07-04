MARY LILLIAN RAMSEY, 86, of Supply, N.C., passed away June 30, 2021, at Universal Rehab and Nursing Center. She was born July 14, 1934, in Milton, a daughter of the late Wesley and Goldie Johnson Ramsey. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Gertrude Ramsey, Sarah Ramsey, Loretta Ramsey, Eula Morrison, Betty Meadows and Georgia Vangordon; and one brother, William Ramsey. She is survived by two daughters, Connie Cook (Mike) of Supply, N.C., and Betty Jo Price (Don) of Toledo, Ohio; one granddaughter, Brittany Chambers; one nephew, Charlie Conard (Debbie); and special friend, Tom Ball. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Simon Morrison. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

