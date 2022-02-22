MARY LOUISE "LULU" LeMAY, 66, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born July 30, 1955, in Culloden, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harold T. Grant and Mary O. Sovine Ward. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Lane Grant. She is survived by her husband, Perry LeMay; five sisters, Phyllis Combs, Virginia Parsons, Anna Robinson, Kat LeGrand and Brenda "Aunt B" Grant; and one brother, Carlos Lane Grant. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

