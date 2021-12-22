MARY LYNN LONG POWELL WOOTEN, affectionately called “Bunny” by everyone who knew her, passed away on December 19, 2021, in Ashland, Kentucky. Bunny was born on September 17, 1948, in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, to her late parents, David and Betty Long, also from Greenbrier County. Bunny is survived by her husband, Larry Wooten; her two sons and their families, Chris Powell of Barboursville, West Virginia, his wife Shannon Powell and their two children, Layne and Eden Powell; Bryan Powell of Ashland, Kentucky, and his wife Tabatha Powell; stepdaughter, Sherri and Stewart Price of Proctorville, Ohio, and their children, Jenny Cook, Jessica Price and Julie Price; stepson, Derek and Jenny Wooten of Ona, W.Va., and their son, Owen Wooten; and two great-grandchildren, Caroline Cook and Liam Cook. Bunny has one brother, Thomas Long of Ronceverte, West Virginia, and his wife Debbie Long, along with their three daughters, Meredith Whited, Caitlin White, Autumn Wade, their spouses, and great-nieces and -nephews. Bunny graduated in 1966 from Greenbrier High School in Ronceverte, W.Va. She attended Greenbrier College for Women before transferring to Marshall University. Bunny graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and continued her education throughout her teaching career, receiving her Master’s Degree along with 80 additional hours. For 30 years, she was a schoolteacher and taught Kindergarten at Milton Elementary, where she impacted the lives of countless children throughout the years. She is lovingly remembered by her friends and family with a quick wit, big heart, and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Evan Arkell. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you