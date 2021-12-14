MARY RUTH WITHROW, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born March 5, 1938, in Layland, W.Va., a daughter of the late, Orville H. Bryant Sr. and Nancy R. Carter Bryant. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carols Withrow II; one daughter, Elizabeth Withrow; one son, Robert Withrow III; three brothers, Orville H. Bryant Jr., Jack Bryant and Ronald Bryant; and three sisters, Shirley Ann Fondale, Alice Faye and Nora Godfrey. She is survived by one son, John David Withrow (Cynthia); one sister, Naomi Slaybaugh; four grandchildren, Alexandria N. Lloyd (B.J.), Kymberly M. Vance (Chase), Denise Withrow and Meagan Withrow Michael (Alan); and six great-grandchildren, Mason Lloyd, Laken Lloyd, Braxton Vance, Adelynn Vance, Mariah and Makaylah Michael. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Beckley, W.Va., with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior at the mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

