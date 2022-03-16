MATTHEW CARL BURD, 35, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. He was born February 5, 1987, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Lisa Burd Carey and Brett Carey. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Homer Burd. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Leslie Jeanette Burd of Lesage; two brothers, Dalton Cole Carey of Lesage and Kent Carey of Huntington; his maternal grandmother, Priscilla Burd of Lesage; two special uncles, Travis Burd and Homer Burd II, both of Huntington; three aunts; and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Hewlett Trogdon officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you