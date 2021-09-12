MATTHEW CHAD WARNER, 35, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born November 17, 1985, in Huntington, a son of Jim Warner of Milton and Mary Powell Frush of Barboursville. He was a tower technician with MasTec. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Powell, and his paternal grandfather, Lee Warner. In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by a son, Skyler Warner of Ashland, Ky.; two sisters, Kim (Jason) Davidson of Ona and Jamie Warner of Huntington; his stepmother, Mary Ann Warner; his maternal grandmother, Jean Powell of Milton; his paternal grandmother, Evelyn Warner of Hurricane, W.Va.; a stepsister, Eryn Legg of Scott Depot; his girlfriend, Sarah Duty and her son Zayne of Gallipolis, Ohio; five nieces, Tori Legg, Makenzie Warner, Adyson Davidson, Ali Davidson, Alyssa Fazio and her fiancé Ashton Chapman; and one nephew, Trey Fazio. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
