MAXINE WOODRUM, 93, of Upper Mud River Road, Branchland, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1927, the daughter of the late Colvin Stanley and Angie Adkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Woodrum, and a son, Larry Woodrum; brothers, Jackie and Carson Stanley, and sisters, Sue Carper and Mary Riley. Surviving are one son, Randy and Goldie Woodrum of Barboursville; daughter-in-law, Pam Woodrum of West Hamlin; three grandsons, Craig and Regina Woodrum of Huntington, Chris and Jessica Woodrum of Texas and Chad and Kala Woodrum of Barboursville; one granddaughter, Heather and Jason Fry of Hamlin; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Okey and Dottie Adkins; sisters, Rhonda Adkins, Glenda and Andrew Adkins, Joy Baker and Tena Adkins; and a host of nephews and nieces. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Jeffrey Black. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family would like to give thanks to Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, for the love and care they gave Maxine. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- STEPHEN MICHAEL ANDREW WARDEN
- ‘Pick-your-own’ pumpkin patch opens in Milton
- Motorcycle club does drive-by drop-off of needed school supplies
- Dispute over broadband grant erupts in Huntington
- After drop in crime, Huntington hopes to address ‘quality of life’ issues
- Third Cabell County I-64 widening project to begin
- Huntington recovery program gets nearly $1M loan guarantee
- BUSINESS BEAT: Jewel City Seafood reopens today in downtown Huntington
- ALICE LYNN MOORE
- West Virginia continues to lead nation in rate of COVID-19 spread
Images
Collections
- Photos: Protest at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Photos: Fall activities in Milton
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, football
- Photos: The Paramount Players present "Beehive: The 60's Musical"
- Photos: Run By the River Cross Country Meet
- Photos: Homeschool skate event at Skateland
- Photos: Ironton vs. Coal Grove, football
- Photos: High School Soccer, Huntington High girls take on Cabell Midland
- Photos: Heritage Farm We Learn Wednesday Event
- Photos: The Healing Field