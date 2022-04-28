MELISSA DAWN KOONTZ, 48, of Huntington, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Herman Stacy. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. She was born November 13, 1973, in Huntington, a daughter of Mary Sanders Puskas of East Lynn and the late Donald G. Puskas. She was an employee of Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by her husband, John Koontz; daughter, Amber Dawn and Tyler Estepp of Wayne; son, Aaron Milum of Wayne; stepdaughter, Caley Koontz of Huntington; stepson, Brett Koontz of Huntington; brother, Ronald Puskas of East Lynn; grandchildren, Logan Milum, Eastyn Milum, Sophie Estepp and Scarlett Estepp on the way; nieces, Destiny Puskas and Haley Puskas; and one great-niece, Haileyana Parsons. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

