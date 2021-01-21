MELISSA GAYE BOLTON, 55, of Barboursville, passed away January 16, 2021. She was born October 24, 1965, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Kenneth and Virginia Rose Perry Underwood. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard. She is survived by her husband, Robert Lee "Bob" Bolton; children, Karen Lynn Allen, Mary Catherine Schoals, Robert Lee Bolton III, Nathan Philip Bolton, Thomas Lee Williams and Noah Alexander Bolton; sister, Karen Sue Farrell; and four grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Weston Cremeans. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in the West Virginia National Cemetery, Grafton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

