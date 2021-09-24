MELISSA LOU ADKINS, 45, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born February 25, 1976, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of Herbert and Roxie White Smith of Lavalette. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Matthew Adkins; two daughters, Roxanna Paige Adkins and Cortney Adkins; four sons, Timothy Wagner, Matthew Adkins, Austin Vickers, Charley Miller; two sisters, Lisa Hodge and Marlena Bing; one brother, Tyler Berry; three grandchildren, Brentley Rollins, Mason Adkins and Ryker Adkins. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you