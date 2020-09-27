Essential reporting in volatile times.

MELODY SUE CHAPMAN, 73, of Milton, W.Va., passed away September 26, 2020. She was born October 15, 1946, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Paul and Marcelene Hutchinson. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Gail Cupp and Dottie Yates. She is survived by her husband, David L. Chapman; three sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Jeanetta Chapman, Eric and Delores Chapman, and Andrew and Sherri Chapman; one sister, Phyllis Blake; seven grandchildren, Mac Chapman, Sean Roush, Joshua Chapman, Deric Chapman, Kaylie Chapman, Samantha Parsley and Rachael Fillinger; and two great-grandchildren, Qwinn Forney and Marilyn Fillinger. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Danny Evans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

