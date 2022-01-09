MERLE LEE GOODPASTER, 77, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born November 7, 1944, in Cabell County, a son of the late Norman Lee Goodpaster and Retha May Black Goodpaster. He is also preceded in death by four brothers, Verle, Donnie, Norman and Mike Goodpaster. He was a member of Milton Volunteer Fire Department since 1977 and was a former police officer in Milton. He was also a member of the Mountain Man Association and was retired from A1 Security. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie McComas Goodpaster; three sons, Marvin Goodpaster (Donna), Corey Goodpaster (Melinda) and Jason Goodpaster; two sisters, Sherry Davis (Denver) and Reba Parker; one brother, Terry Goodpaster; five grandchildren, Tyler, Emily, Kayla, Cody and Kelsey; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Aerial; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Kevin Shull officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you