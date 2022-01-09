MERLE LEE GOODPASTER, 77, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born November 7, 1944, in Cabell County, a son of the late Norman Lee Goodpaster and Retha May Black Goodpaster. He is also preceded in death by four brothers, Verle, Donnie, Norman and Mike Goodpaster. He was a member of Milton Volunteer Fire Department since 1977 and was a former police officer in Milton. He was also a member of the Mountain Man Association and was retired from A1 Security. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie McComas Goodpaster; three sons, Marvin Goodpaster (Donna), Corey Goodpaster (Melinda) and Jason Goodpaster; two sisters, Sherry Davis (Denver) and Reba Parker; one brother, Terry Goodpaster; five grandchildren, Tyler, Emily, Kayla, Cody and Kelsey; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Aerial; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Kevin Shull officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
