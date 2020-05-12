MICHAEL LEE STEWARD, 58, of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Gill Cemetery by Pastor Robert Fulton. He was born October 16, 1961, in Huntington, a son of Rev. Oliver Junior “JR” Steward of Salt Rock and the late Rachel Joann White Steward. He was an employee of J.H. Fletcher Mining Company of 15 years, a member of Minerva Lodge # 13, AF&AM Barboursville, a Lincoln County FFA Alumni and attended Kansas City, Missouri, School of Auctioneers. He loved fishing, camping, working on his farm, auctioneering, participating in rodeos, trading and selling. He was an avid Alabama Crimson fan -- Roll Tide! He was also preceded in death by brother-in-law David Wilson and father-in-law Wib Walden. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Walden Steward; two daughters and son-in-law, Keli and Rusty Thompson of Portland, Tenn., and Summer Miller of Proctorville, Ohio; one sister, Kim Wilson of Barboursville; two brothers and sister-in-law, Rod Steward and Chris and Jan Steward, all of Salt Rock; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Roberts, Zoey Roberts, Tanner Thompson and Cayson Thompson; mother-in-law, Betty Walden; and nieces and nephews. Masonic graveside services were held by the Minerva Lodge #13 AF&AM. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

