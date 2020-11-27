MICHAEL OWEN RAY, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on November 13, 1951, in Huntington, a son of the late Owen and Maxine Ray. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Ray Adkins, and one sister, Cynthia Ray. He is survived by his wife, Karen Ray; one daughter, Cristina Reynolds (Gregory); two sisters, Gale Kendrick and Wilma Verespej; one brother, Roger Ray; four grandchildren, Makayla Ray, Colton Reynolds, Gregory Reynolds and Destiny Adkins; and one great-grandchild, Carter Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Delbert Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

