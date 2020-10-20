Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MICHAEL SCOTT ADKINS, 33, of Branchland, passed away October 15, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Gordon Adkins Cemetery. He was born July 26, 1987, in Huntington, a son of Terry and Andrea Gue Adkins of Branchland. Also surviving are his wife, Amy Stamper Adkins; one daughter, Amya Stamper; son, Chason Adkins; stepson, Tyler Stamper; sister, Sandra Adkins (Dustin Ball) of Ashland, Ky.; and his maternal grandmother, Hazel Gue of Branchland; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.