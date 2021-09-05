MICHELLE LYNN MAYS, 49, of Barboursville, passed away September 2, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Expression Church of Huntington, 115 Cheshire Way, Huntington, WV 25704. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born June 26, 1972, in Huntington, a daughter of Eugene Trenton and Margaret Joann Suttle Mays of Barboursville. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her sister, Kathy Jean Mays of Barboursville, and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
