MIKE ROBINSON, 72, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born on April 18, 1949, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Jessie Robinson and Ollie Mae Gillman Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Carolyn Sue Robinson. He is survived by two sisters, Mary Setliff and her late husband Jerry Setliff, and Phyllis Hartung and husband Darrell; one daughter, Caroline Renee Robinson and her fiancé Broderiek Johnson; one son, Michael Robinson and his fiancée Sherrie Amacker; stepson, Kelley McNeely and wife Christina; two very special grandkids whom he loved dearly, Katlyn Ferguson and Jaiden Robinson; grandkids, Gracie and Shyann Robinson, Gavin and Cole McNeely; and a host of nieces and a nephew. He was an Army veteran of the 25th Infantry Division in which he loved serving our country. Mike was a hardworking man for the love of driving bulldozers for many years. He also worked for Advanced Mining Company, Justice Glass Company and a few other jobs while growing up. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you