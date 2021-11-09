MILDRED FAY JENKINS BAILEY, 77, of Ashland, Ky., formerly of Huntington, died November 7, 2021. Death claimed her body, but not her spirit. Mom, Nana, Millie, Mil, or Mildred, however you knew her, she was a straight shooter. She played many roles in her life: daughter, sister, friend, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was born to the late Melva Winson and Sarah Frances Qualls Jenkins on January 5, 1944. She was the ninth of 11 children. She graduated from Milton High School in 1961. She attended Marshall University, studying math. Millie came to Christ as a young girl and never looked back knowing that would be the relationship that would sustain her throughout her life. She attended Gospel Light Baptist Church in Cannonsburg, Ky., after her move to Kentucky. She loved visiting nursing homes and providing residents a listening ear and someone to love and support them. Preceding her in death was one son, Gary “Buddy” Chapman II; a great-grandson, Amari Gibbs; two brothers, Ervie Winson and Erskin Fremont; and one sister, Shirley Frances Baldwin. She is survived by her husband, James Day of Ashland, Ky.; her daughters and a special son-in-law, Stephanie and Jeff Dorsey of Barboursville, and Stacy Thomas of Proctorville, Ohio; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Stephen Chapman of Akron, Ohio, and Jeremy and Kay Chapman of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; two stepdaughters, Cynthia Dehart and Jami Cyrus and their families; seven grandchildren, Aaron (Jillian) Thomas, Corey (Karlie) Dorsey, Stephanie K. Dorsey, Samantha Thomas, Alex Chapman, Jenna Dorsey, and Gracie Chapman; four great-grandchildren, and one expected in January, Sophia, Mason, and Ellie Thomas, and Adalynn Dorsey; five brothers and their wives, Worthy, Ernest (Jackie), Don (Paula), Herman (Karen), and Hershel (Delilah); and two sisters, Dorothy Lester and Christine Cooper; and two sisters-in-law, Inez Jenkins and Peg Jenkins; and multiple generations of nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Chelcie Gibson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall student struck, killed on 3rd Avenue near campus
- Union says replacement workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital causing problems
- Cabell Huntington Hospital workers to strike for first time in 23 years after rejecting proposed contract
- Jessica Huff brings college, pro experience to St. Joe girls
- MU student struck, killed near campus ID’d
- Officials say Cabell Huntington Hospital operations running smoothly despite strike
- Huntington East students dismissed early after employee exposed to fentanyl
- Technical issue delays Lawrence County election results
- Marshall president-elect to earn $470K per year, can continue philanthropic work
- Strike at Special Metals enters second month
Collections
- Photos: 2021 Turf Bowl
- Photos: 2021 Marshall University Marathon
- Photos: Union workers from service, maintenance units of CHH begin strike
- Photos: Siptacular Wine Festival
- Photos: Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic University, football
- Photos: Huntington vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: MU men's basketball takes on UPIKE
- Photos: Gov. Andy Beshear cuts ceremonial ribbon for Russell 'flyover' bridge
- Photos: Word on The Block
- Photos: SEIU press conference conducted along 17th Street