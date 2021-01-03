MILDRED LORAINE MCCOMAS, 89, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1931, in Mason County, a daughter of the late Ira and Burnelean Reynolds Davis. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Willie “Bob” McComas; one son, Billy Joe McComas; and by five brothers. She attended Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by three daughters, Mary Ann Young (Darrell), Charlene Clagg and Brenda Bridgers (John); three sons, Danny McComas, Larry McComas (Anita) and Bobby McComas (Cindy); two sisters, Beverlean Deal and Ruby Simmons; one brother, Terry Davis; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Services will be private and burial will be in the Lunsford Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

