MILDRED MAXINE “MILLIE” SMITH, 80, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. She was born March 7, 1941, in Hubbardstown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clarence and Ruby Ellen Davis Bellomy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Brian Todd Smith; and one brother, Roger Bellomy. She is survived by her husband, Michael Smith; two daughters and sons-in-law, Alycia and Scott Pancake of Milton and Sherri and Shane Stanley of Wurtland, Ky.; two sons and daughter-in-law, David Chaffin of Barboursville and Mike and Katie Chaffin of Columbia, South Carolina; three sisters, Genevieve Cyrus of Fairborn, Ohio, Karen and Wallace Ferguson of Kenova and Debbie and Don Akers of Kenova; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She had an extensive sales career including Real Estate, Automobiles and Antiques. She loved gardening, landscaping and cats. Proverbs 31:25 New Living Translation — “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

