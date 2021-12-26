MONICA SUE BOWEN, 50, of Barboursville, passed away December 21, 2021. She was born December 18, 1971, in Huntington, a daughter of Roger Dale Setliff of Barboursville and the late Patricia Ann Randolph Setliff. She is survived by her husband, John Kenneth Bowen; one daughter who was her pride and joy, Sadie Gracelynn Bowen; one sister and brother-in-law, Pippi and Wayne Miller; two very special nephews, Michael Utt and Ryan Utt; two nieces, Tesla Scarberry and Jenna Dillman; and mother-in-law, Ella “Lu Lu” Bowen. She was an employee at Walmart in Barboursville for over 15 years. Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel by Rev. Willie Wilson. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

