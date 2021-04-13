MORGAN PAIGE LOVEJOY, 27, of Barboursville, passed away April 10, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born November 22, 1993, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Timothy Lovejoy of Lincoln County and Melissa Pinson Sims of Salt Rock. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Gerald Pinson, and paternal grandfather, Harlow Lovejoy. She is also survived by one daughter, Mila Turpin; one son, Dakota Turpin; and their father, Joe Turpin; two sisters, Shayna Koontz and Heidi Parsons; two brothers, Zack Sims and Kyle Adkins; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Pinson; paternal grandmother, Maxine Lovejoy; nieces and nephews, Isabelle, Wyatt, Gabriella, Bentlee and Bryson; and a special aunt, Rhonda Weaver. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Gordon Rutherford. Burial will be in Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

