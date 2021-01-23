MRS. LUCILE RAY JOHNSON, 90, of Milton, W.Va., passed away January 17, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Allen Stewart. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born June 7, 1930, in Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late C.L. Ray and Christina Meadows Ray. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Johnson, and one sister, Joyce Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Lathey (Don Brambilla) of Montgomery Village, Md.; nephew, James Smith, and brother-in-law, James Smith, both of Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. The family requests that all COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed, including required masks and social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.