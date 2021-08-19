MS. JUDITH ANN AYCOCK. “Enjoy Yourself; It’s Later Than You Think.” Judith “Judy” Ann Aycock, of Milton, W.Va., died peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the age of 65, after a years-long battle with cancer. A successful entrepreneur and intrepid world traveler, Judy received her AA in Travel Management from Ohio University. She is survived by her three sons, Adam, Jordan and Jacob, siblings, Sandy and Mike, and mother, Doris. Always wearing a smile, Judy was known to all by her radiance, humor and fearless nature. Judy’s small business thrived for 20 years in Huntington, after which she was an invaluable member to both the USPS and to Locomote Transportation. The world is a darker place without her. The family has opted to honor her memory privately, but best wishes and condolences can be sent to her family at jordan.aycock@gmail.com.

