MYLES LEE CLAGG, 33 days old, infant son of James Clagg and Meranda Smith of Huntington, passed away April 22, 2020. He was born March 19, 2020, in Huntington. He is also survived by his sister, Kynlee Clagg; brother, Isaiah Elkins; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Becky Crabtree; maternal grandmother, Jackie and Newt Moore; maternal grandfather, Larry Smith; maternal great-grandmothers, Mabel Smith and Edith Villars. Graveside services will be conducted at Docks Creek Maple Hill Cemetery by David Villars. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Flowers are appreciated, but donations may also be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
