MYRTLE ODESSA DYER CABELL, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away suddenly on June 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. The word of God assures us “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” Odessa was born on August 16, 1931, in Cuzzie, W.Va., to the late Clyde and Lola Dyer. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Elbert Cabell; her precious son, Ronnie Cabell; four sisters, Blanche Robertson, Mary Alice Porter, June Adkins and Gladys Burgess; and three brothers, Ezra Dyer, Burnie Dyer and Chester Dyer. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Cabell Keyser; son-in-law, John Keyser; one granddaughter, Karri (Allen) Ramey; and three great-grandchildren, Alyxis, Christian and Brody Ramey. Additional survivors include two sisters, Millie Ross and Virginia (Wandel) Parsons, and one brother, Odell Dyer, as well as several special nieces she loved dearly. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Tim Davis. There will be no visitation, and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Upper Ten Mile Baptist Church, C/O Robert Adkins, P.O. Box 773, West Hamlin, WV 25571. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

