NADA CAROL CLAGG, 68, of Barboursville, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021. She was born June 18, 1952, in Milton, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Edna Jackson Davis. She is survived by her fiancé, James Wallace; two sons, Vinson Clagg (Deven) and Timothy Clagg (Erika); one sister, Donna Davis; one brother, Roger Davis; four grandchildren, Parker Clagg, Timothy Clagg, Alisha Pesimer and James Clark; two great-grandchildren, Lakyn Pesimer and Taelynn Pesimer; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. There will be no funeral services. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
