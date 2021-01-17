NADA CAROL CLAGG, 68, of Barboursville, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021. She was born June 18, 1952, in Milton, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Edna Jackson Davis. She is survived by her fiancé, James Wallace; two sons, Vinson Clagg (Deven) and Timothy Clagg (Erika); one sister, Donna Davis; one brother, Roger Davis; four grandchildren, Parker Clagg, Timothy Clagg, Alisha Pesimer and James Clark; two great-grandchildren, Lakyn Pesimer and Taelynn Pesimer; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. There will be no funeral services. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

