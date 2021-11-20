NADA M. ADKINS, 67, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born November 10, 1954. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Fred “Bill” Beckelheimer, Maggie Beckelheimer, and brother, Estel “Buck” Beckelheimer. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Charles Ray Adkins; her three children that meant the world to her, Christina Adkins of Branchland, W.Va., Danielle (Aaron) Fisher of Mechanicsville, Va., and Brandon Adkins of Branchland, W.Va.; and her grandson, Mark Fisher of Mechanicsville, Va., who was the light of her world; her loving sisters, Lois (Henley) Adkins of Branchland, W.Va., and Linda (Raydean) Bennett of Beaver, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Lola Beckelheimer of Wayne, W.Va.; she loved like her own children C.J. Coyle, Brittany Sammarco, Summer Coyle, and she loved like her own grandchildren Clayton Coyle, Autumn Midkiff, Kinsley Adkins; and her second church family, Cardinal Baptist of Ruther Glen, Va. She was the owner and operator of UWA Wrestling for 13 years, which she loved all the workers and fans. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center and Hospice of Huntington for the support and dedication for my wife and our mother. Visitation for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., with Jamie Clay and Jason McComas officiating. Burial will be in the Claude Adkins Cemetery, Raccoon Creek, Branchland, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
