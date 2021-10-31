NAMON RAY EDMUNDS, 85, of Glenwood, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Friday, October 29, 2021. He was born March 22, 1936, in Cabell County, a son of the late Herbert and Mary Jenkins Edmunds. He is also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jamie Prichard. He is survived by his loving wife, Dottie Watson Edmunds; two daughters, Denise Prichard and Kim Baird (John); one son, Timothy Ray Edmunds (Marty); seven grandchildren, Travis Prichard, Matthew Prichard (Leslie), Cody Chittum (Kayla), Sawyer Chittum, Brianna Baird, Shelby Baird and Andrew Edmunds; and four great-grandchildren, Nickolas, Makinley, Noah and Sadie. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Aaron Hanna officiating. Burial will follow in the Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
