NANCY CARTMILL, 79, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born May 24, 1942, in Leon, Ky., a daughter of Frank S. and Mary Hall Hunter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Cartmill; brother, James Hunter; and brother, Frank S. Hunter. She is survived by one son, Randy Johnson; one daughter, Melody (Kevin) Hall; one granddaughter, Ashley (William) Montanola; her sister, Joyce Simpson; and her granddog, Balto, whom she walked with nearly every day. Nancy was Mayor of Barboursville from 1993-2001. Nancy Cartmill Gardens was named in her honor by the children of Barboursville Elementary. She was a Cabell County Commissioner from 2003 until her death. She was the Executive Director of the West Virginia PTA for 20 years. Nancy was the Executive Director for the West Virginia Assisted Living Association. She spent 25 years as a Lobbyist in Charleston and was a member and President of the West Virginia of Counties from 2017 to 2018. She was President of the County Commission Association of West Virginia from 2015-2018. She is a member of the Barboursville High School Hall of Fame. She also served on numerous boards including the Tri-State Airport Authority and the Southwestern Community Action Council. Through the years as a lobbyist and while serving on Governor Gaston Caperton's Educational Task Force she met with Presidents Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton and Bush at the White House. She also met with President Donald Trump. Nancy was the rare politician who could work with both sides. She was a civil servant of honesty and integrity. She always tried to do what was right for the people of Barboursville, Cabell County and West Virginia. Above all, she was a great mom and grandmother! She never missed a ballgame or cheerleading. She was a great friend and mentor to many. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

