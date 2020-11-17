NANCY GAIL SCHULTZ, 84, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum by Pastor Brian Nipps. She was born June 12, 1936, in Chesapeake, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leslie Golden and Nell Evelyn Hollers Morris. She was a retired employee of Marshall University. She was preceded in death by her son, Kirk David Schultz. Nancy is survived by her two sons, Lance E. Schultz of Kenova and Craig A. Schultz of Barboursville; sister, Karen Hawley of Huntington; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah David, Sawyer Donovan and Reagan Marietta Schultz. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

