NANCY ROSS KINCADE, 82, of Huntington, passed away March 19, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Woodmere Memorial Park by Rev. Steve Nida. She was born April 29, 1938, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Leo Ross and Garnett S. Shaffer Kincade. She was a retired employee of CSX Transportation. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Ross Kincade; her brother and sister-in-law, Leo “Andy” and Deana Kincade; and her pets, Buddy Love and Sugar Pie Baby. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

