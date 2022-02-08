NAOMA JEAN STOWASSER, 75, of Huntington, formerly of Milton, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born December 22, 1946, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Archie Woodrow and Julia Audrey Alford Arthur. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dorlen Stowasser; great-granddaughter, Neveah; and sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Junior Holley. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Richard Burge; one son, Kevin Stowasser; one brother, Archie Cleo Arthur; four grandchildren, Ashley and her husband Omar, Kimberly, Brianna and Hailie; five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Preston, Ryleigh, Kingston and Gabriella; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

