NEEDA ANN REID, 80, of Huntington, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born October 17, 1939, in Huddy, Ky., a daughter of the late Kermit Blackburn and Ruby Taylor Broughton. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Brent Adkins and Hollie Davis; and brother, Lester Blackburn. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Brent Lucas of Kenova, and her son, Sheldon Adkins of Houston, TX; fourteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

