NICKY LEE HILL, 33, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away September 8, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born October 10, 1987, in Huntington, a son of Marlene Bowyer White of Barboursville and Harold Lee Hill of Barbousville. He is survived by his fiancée, Jamie Bias; two daughters, Kaylee Hill and Zoey Hill; stepchildren, Matthew Horn and Shaelynn Horn; siblings, Tina Schrock, Terry, Harold Jr., Kathy and Michael; two nieces, Emily and Jaelyn. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Freewill Baptist Church by Pastor Jimmy Perry. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you