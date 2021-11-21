NOAH EDENS, 39, of Barboursville, died unexpectedly of natural causes on October 27, 2021, at his home, surrounded by loved ones. Noah is survived by his parents, Gary M. and Lisa A. Edens; his sister, Samantha J. Edens; his son, Bradley M. Edens; his grandmother, Barbara A. Edens; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and fiancee, Andrea Fortner. Noah is predeceased by his grandfather, Sherwood L. Edens, and his grandparents, Harold and Doris Brown. Noah was born January 14, 1982, to Gary M. and Lisa A. Edens. Noah graduated from Cabell Midland High School in 2001. Noah excelled in sports with his passion of football, snowboarding, fishing and being outdoors. Noah’s time was mostly devoted to his son, Bradley. Noah delighted in coaching and watching Bradley play and excel in football, being a great friend to many and his love for spending time with his family. Noah will be missed by all who knew him; his smile will not be forgotten. A private service will be held Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., followed by a gathering of friends from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Little Tennessee Farm, South Point, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

