NOAH H. JACKSON JR., 69, passed away unexpectedly January 27, 2022. He was born August 30, 1952, in Barboursville, W.Va., to the late Noah H. Jackson Sr. and his wife Gladys Richmond Jackson. He is survived by one son, Anthony Scott Jackson and his wife Taylor of Burlington, N.C.; one brother, William Jackson of Ona, W.Va.; one special sister, Margaret Crabtree of Ona, who loved and cared for him daily; two nephews, Michael Jackson of Lexington, Ky., and Dale Crabtree of Louisa, Ky., and his wife Tara, who Noah loved very much; special family members, Lola and Kirk Jackson; his cat Bobbie; and dog Casey. He worked for 25 years for the Board of Education. Noah loved NASCAR, watching Lifetime, sitting on the porch and talking to his friends on the phone. Rev. Jerry Ryder will be assisting with the service. Because of COVID, it will be a private ceremony. He will be sadly missed by one and all. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

