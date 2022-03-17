NORA FAYE HIGHTOWER CHILDERS, 79, of Salt Rock, passed on Monday, March 14, 2022, to be reunited with her beloved husband, Clark. She was born August 12, 1942, to George L. and Annie Hightower. She was of Baptist faith and enjoyed gospel music from the Inspirations and Alan Jackson. She was preceded in death by her soul mate, Clark E. Childers; her siblings, Betty Carroll, Linda Murphy, Bernard, Tom, George and Bill Hightower. She leaves behind to grieve her passing her two children, Teresa Childers Gibson (Ron) and Clark “Ed” Childers (Jodi); her grandchildren, Brandon Gibson (Angie), Kristi Mann (AJ), Jennifer Gibson Brumfield (Jeff), Corey Blaine (Victoria), Caleb Childers, Logan Childers and Kyndra Batton; her absolute pride and joy, her great-grandchildren, Sydney Gibson, Rachael Gibson, Isaac Gibson, Owenn Brumfield, Bryce Brumfield, Harper Mann, Laney Brumfield and Lauren Gibson; her siblings, Charlie Hightower, Hugh Hightower, Becky Hightower and Nellie Cremeans; and the best and helpful neighbors, Jeremy and Sarah Beasley and Dwayne and Valerie Hightower. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Hamlin Chapter 106, and was on the Board of Directors for Baylous Cemetery. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, officiated by Elder Donald Childers. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timefomemory.com/wallace.

