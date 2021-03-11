NORMA ANN FARRIS, 75, of Ayden, N.C., passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. She was born January 21, 1946, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Ida Adkins Goodman. She is survived by her husband, James Farris; daughter and son-in-law, Samantha Farris and Greg Riddick; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Floyd Lafferty of Columbia Station, Ohio; and granddaughter, Trinity Riddick. The most important thing in Norma’s life was her family and friends. She enjoyed playing golf, bowling, horseshoes and was an avid card player. Her later years were spent with her granddaughter, whom she adored. Norma held a special bond with each of her nieces and nephews. As the youngest of 8 children, Norma loved and cared for her brothers and sisters immensely. Norma cherished her friendships and kept them close to her heart. She was Wonder Woman, who saved us all and will never be forgotten. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

