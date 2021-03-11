NORMA ANN FARRIS, 75, of Ayden, N.C., passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. She was born January 21, 1946, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Ida Adkins Goodman. She is survived by her husband, James Farris; daughter and son-in-law, Samantha Farris and Greg Riddick; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Floyd Lafferty of Columbia Station, Ohio; and granddaughter, Trinity Riddick. The most important thing in Norma’s life was her family and friends. She enjoyed playing golf, bowling, horseshoes and was an avid card player. Her later years were spent with her granddaughter, whom she adored. Norma held a special bond with each of her nieces and nephews. As the youngest of 8 children, Norma loved and cared for her brothers and sisters immensely. Norma cherished her friendships and kept them close to her heart. She was Wonder Woman, who saved us all and will never be forgotten. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- Man sentenced on charges in relation to death of Huntington teen
- Lost Huntington: Burger Chef
- 2020 income tax return has several changes due to COVID-19
- Muncy hits milestone, Tolsia upsets Spring Valley 73-65
- Justice income tax plan proposes big cuts, tax hikes
- DREMA GAIL PENNINGTON "JEWELESTER"
- MU issues cease-and-desist order to student organizations for alleged health, safety violations
- DIANNA LYNN COLLINS
- Ohio River crests at highest level since 1997
Images
Collections
- Photos: Axe-throwing competition at Tickers & Timbers
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: Magic and comedy dinner in Milton
- Photos: Friends of the Cabell County Public Library Used Book Sale
- Photos: Little Victories’ Clean the Shelter Day
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Huntington, girls basketball
- Photos: Huntington vs. University, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Morehead State, baseball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Frankfort Adena, boys basketball
- Photos: Area flooding