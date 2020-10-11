NORMA LEE STRATTON, 89, of Milton, W.Va., went to her eternal resting place on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1930, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oscar and Thelma Smith Chapman. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Lyle Stratton; one son, Keith Stratton; one daughter, Judy Robinette; two sisters, Violet Courts and Dorothy Chapman; and by one brother, Richard Chapman. She is survived by her loving daughter who has been her caregiver for the last several years, Mary Stratton. She is also survived by one granddaughter, Amanda Henderson (Ricky); three great-grandsons, Hunter, Hayden and Bentley Henderson; four sisters, Pauline Bledsoe, Ora Cain, Linda Stewart (Bruce) and Donna Weekley; four brothers, Charles Chapman (Linda), David Chapman, John Chapman (Faye) and Donald Chapman (Janet); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Merle and Linda Stratton; sisters-in-law, Nancy Chapman, Marjorie Reynolds and Lola Stratton; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a caring neighbor, Lemuel Wetherholt, who helped take care of her farm along with her brother, Charles. Flowers are appreciated, or donations may be sent in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to an animal shelter of your choice. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Milton Cemetery with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please follow social distancing and please wear face coverings. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
