OLIVE WETHERHOLT, 92, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Olive Wetherholt, best known as “Bug,” Mom or Mamaw, was born on December 30, 1928, in Hazard, Ky., a daughter of the late Patrick Henry Hensley and Charlene Haney Hensley. She was married to the late Linval Ray Wetherholt for 62 years. “Bug” proudly served her country on the home front as a “Rosie” during World War II and was part of the American Rosies Movement (TM) locally. The Rosies (the name derived from cultural icon Rosie the Riveter) are the women who worked in factory jobs traditionally held by men to support the war effort. “Bug” had a genuine love for family, friends and animals, in particular her beloved cat, “Bella”; her granddog, “Loki”; and the many hummingbirds she enjoyed every spring. Over the years, she taught us selfless generosity, how to be tough in the face of adversity, how to make her famous “Mamaw Cake,” peanut butter candy, chicken pot pie, the perfect pie crust and so much more. She had a remarkable green thumb and was an extraordinary seamstress who made countless outfits for her grandchildren, cherished baby blankets and beautiful quilts. “Bug” was an exceptional, beloved, irreplaceable woman who will be truly missed by everyone lucky enough to know her. She was preceded in death by two brothers, “Buster” Hensley and Paul Hensley, and two sisters, Eloise Hampton and Thelma Wilson. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Jim Simon of Barbourville; one son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Mary Wetherholt of Savannah, Ga.; four grandchildren, Katie Davis of Denver, N.C., Shannon Simon of Scott Depot, Tiffany Hensley of Huntington and Nikki Bishop of Orlando, Fla.; and five great-grandchildren, Anna Kate and Cody Davis, Christian and Collin Bishop, and Olivia Hensley. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd inquires about Gator Bowl vacancy
- MARY LYNN LONG POWELL WOOTEN
- LARRY GENE PARSONS
- Connolly's brings Irish pub fare to Hurricane
- Police roundup: Violent crimes reported in Huntington over the weekend
- Police roundup: Man charged in Barboursville shooting involving co-workers
- Christmas lights all around: Where to find the region’s drive-thru displays
- Funding approved for five outdoor elementary school classrooms
- Valley Health distributing free, at-home COVID-19 tests
- Highlanders, Tigers pile up football offers
Collections
- Photos: Chesapeake High School art students create Uncommon Christmas Trees
- Photos: Culloden Elementary Holiday Hullabaloo
- Photos: Charcuterie 101 at Huntington's Kitchen
- Photos: The Good Time Christmas Show
- Photos: Marshall football fans in New Orleans
- Photos: Children meet Santa in Barboursville
- Photos: Huntington vs. Columbus Africentric, boys basketball
- Photos: Sunny weather brings people outdoors
- Photos: Wreaths Across America at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Riverside, girls basketball