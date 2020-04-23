OPAL KATIE GREENWOOD, 104, of Barboursville, passed away April 20, 2020, at Chateau Grove Senior Living. She was born February 16, 1916, in Lincoln County, W.Va. She worked at Huntington Manufacturing Company for 45 years, five more years at the Senior Center on 8th Avenue, then for 25 years an owner and operator of the Mission Church of 14th Street West, where she trained many preachers. She is survived by her sister, Virginia M. Ferguson. She was loved and adored by many nieces and nephews whom she loved and loved her, in particular Dale Kyle, Johnny Nance, Edmond K. Kyle, David Cooper, Calvin Johnson and the late Michael Cooper; and several great-nephews and -nieces. Private services for family will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jason Harris. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery, Lincoln County, W.Va.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.