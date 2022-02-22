ORVA YVONNE "VONNIE" FRANCE, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She left behind a loving husband of 48 years, Archie France Jr.; three stepchildren; five stepgrandchildren; 15 great-stepgrandchildren; one great-great-stepchild; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was a member of Salem United Baptist Church. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Morrison Cemetery, Barboursville, by Rev. Carlos Gibson and Pastor Jody Thompson. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

