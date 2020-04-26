OTIS RUDOLPH “RUDY” HAGLEY, 89, of Lesage, W.Va., went home to Jesus on April 24, 2020, and was a lifelong member of Oak Hill UBI Church. Rudy was born to Vent and Hallie Jefferson Hagley on August 17, 1930. He was also preceded in death by one son, Mark Hagley; and great-grandson, Joshua Hagley; three brothers, Hobert Jefferson, Hershel Hagley and Raymond Hagley; four sisters, Lillian Hardesty, Betty Price, Electa Spurlock and Aretta Knight. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Gibson Hagley; one daughter, Donna Hagley; one son, David Michael (Sara) Hagley; one sister, Rosie Cooper; grandsons, David Michael (Efe) Hagley Jr. and Stephen (Tina) Hagley; great-grandchildren, Allie (apple of his eye), Tunmise, Temisola and Sammy; special nephews, Austin Knight and Eddie Hagley; brother-in-law, Lowell Gibson; along with many friends, nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

