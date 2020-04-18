PAIGE ELAINE COFFMAN, 29, of Huntington, WV, passed into the arms of Jesus on April 10, 2020. She was born March 16, 1991, in Charleston, W.Va. She attended Grace Christian School K-8th grade and graduated with honors from Cabell Midland in 2009, where she played varsity soccer. She attended Marshall University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega. Paige was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Ohio, where she made her profession of faith and was baptized. She was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Patricia Elaine Coffman, and maternal grandfather, Robert H. Estler. She is survived by her parents, Dr. Shawn and Melanie Coffman, and brothers, Tyler and Peter. Also surviving are her grandmother, “Grandmary” Mary Lou Estler, and grandfather, James A. Coffman Jr.; four aunts, Kathy Williams (Dean), Dr. Mary Patrick (Charles), Amy Roam (Jim), Lora Coffman; uncle, Jamie Coffman (Cathy); cousins, Sarah Bailey, Phillip Bailey, Cam Roam, Carly Roam, Timothy Coffman, Joseph Coffman, Kelly Coffman and Finn Coffman. She will be sorely missed by the love of her life, Gabriel Hardiman. All who knew her will always miss her and those qualities that made her Paige to us. We will miss your delight in loving your precious Pug Bella, your voice that made us happy when you sang, your laugh that filled our hearts with joy, your smile that added light to our day, and your enthusiasm for life that made us want to live it with you. Everyone who knew her could not help but love her, and she will be truly missed by us all. Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va., is assisting the family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service was held at Gill Cemetery in Salt Rock, W.Va., on April 17, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 247, Barboursville, WV 25504. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
