PAMELA CAROL COOPER, 62, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Fatima by Father Tijo George. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born July 13, 1958, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Warren and Della Qualls Pelfrey. She was preceded in death by her son, Brad Boley; stepdaughter, Stephanie Dawn Cooper; and her grandson, Matthew Gibson. She is survived by her husband, William A. “Bill” Cooper; daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Matt Gibson of Huntington; stepdaughters, Jennifer Ann Turner and her husband Terry of Knoxville, Tenn., Julie Cooper Post and Jillian Myree Cooper, both of Barboursville; two sisters, Brenda Clagg and Melissa Pelfrey, both of Huntington; four grandchildren, Justin Hogsett, Zac May, Kaitlin May and Grant Gibson; step-grandchildren, Desiree Gibson, Gabby Turner, Jake Turner, Tristan Post, Bella Post and Mia Cooper, Marley Cooper and Tripp Mayo; one great-grandchild, Anela, on the way; Jessie Jewell, Matthew Klim and Destiny Smith, who were all thought of as grandchildren, and Arizona, who also was thought of as a great-grandchild. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

