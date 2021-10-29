PAMELA FAYE BLOUNT, 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away October 26, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. John Gue. Burial will be in Ramey Cemetery. She was born August 22, 1961, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Jeffers Waters. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Roy Berry and Lawrence Berry. She is survived by one daughter, Christy Berry of Talmadge, Ohio, and Crystal King, who was like a daughter; one sister, Angela Treadway of Huntington; two brothers, David Swann and Eddie Swann, both of Huntington; and seven grandchildren, Cody, Josh, Fade, Nick, Toby, Torren and Luke. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

