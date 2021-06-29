PAMELA JEAN DOTSON, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away June 26, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born October 5, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Odie Otho and Patricia Marie Cole Brooks. She is survived by her husband, Curtis John Dotson; two daughters and son-in-law, Jean and Danny Hammond and Becky Burton, all of Barboursville; one son, David Dotson of Huntington; three sisters, Ellen Adkins of Huntington, Violet Vance of Lavalette and Lori Hammond of Huntington; three brothers, June Brooks of Huntington, Lyle Brooks of Branchland and Eddie Brooks of Huntington; grandchildren, Brad Hammond, Ricky Burton, Gracie Dotson, John Bradlee Dotson and Jase Dotson; and one great-grandchild, Zelda Hammond. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jesse Lacy. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
