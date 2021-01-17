PAMELA JUNE CHILDERS, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was born May 30, 1942, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late James Nottingham and Lerona Merritt Lawhorn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Childers. She is survived by her family, Kim Sparks (Ron), Wendi Dills (Michael), Davi and Brynlee, Allene Maynard, Trisha Finley, Joyce Slone, Terry Watson, Denise Anderson and family. Due to COVID-19, all services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

