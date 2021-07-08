PAMELA KAYE PECK, 60, of Barboursville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was born October 24, 1960, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Pete and Helen Ball Hunt. She was an employee of MSC Industrial Supply. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, David Hunt. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Giles Peck; one brother, Ronnie Woody; a sister-in-law, Linda Hunt; one aunt, Jackie Ball; two stepchildren, Jerod (Tiffany) Peck and Jessica Wilburn. She was “Pamaw” to five grandchildren. Celebration of Life services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Ronnie Stewart officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

